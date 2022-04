There’s no better problem to have than tasting too many good beers. That’s exactly what New York found out following its annual Craft Beer Competition. Last Friday, the New York State Craft Brewers Conference announced the winners of this year’s competition. As it turned out, there were two ties for a couple of the most prestigious prizes. Judges awarded the Governor’s Cup, which honors the top-scoring beer in the contest, and the Brewery of the Year award, which recognizes the brewery with the highest medal count.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO