Iowa State

News Scan for Apr 08, 2022

Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
 4 days ago

Study finds antibiotic use in Iowa hospitals wasn't affected by COVID-19 A study of hospitals in Iowa that employ three different antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) models found that core stewardship activities were maintained during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported today in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. The study, conducted...

www.cidrap.umn.edu

Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
KIEM-TV Redwood News

EUREKA AREA SHIGELLA OUTBREAK

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) In an update on the bacterial infection outbreak that has been plaguing the Eureka Area, Humboldt County Health leaders are saying that a strain of Shigella continues to circulate in the community. They say Shigella is continuing to make people sick.  Officials say there were at least four likely cases occurring over […] The post EUREKA AREA SHIGELLA OUTBREAK appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
WTVQ

PET Scan installed at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital is pleased to announce the installation of an equine positron emission tomography (PET) scanner at the Lexington, Kentucky, hospital. This modality is used for diagnostic imaging in select lameness cases and can be used in standing, sedated horses. It does not require general anesthesia. The scans result in quantitative, three-dimensional, cross-sectional images that can help accurately pinpoint the location and severity of a problem. Any area on the limb from the foot to the carpus (knee) and tarsus (hock) can be imaged. Two different types of scans can be performed. One looks at areas of increased bone metabolism and is useful to identify subchondral bone disease, signs of impending fracture, suspensory ligament attachment disorders, and osteoarthritis. The other looks at the overall tissue metabolism and is useful in cases of soft tissue injury or laminitis. Rood & Riddle is the fourth location for this standing PET scanner for horses globally and is the site of the first installation at a private practice.
LEXINGTON, KY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

DOJ settles multi-million dollar lawsuit with Providence over unneccessary neurosurgery procedures

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The United States Department of Justice has settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with Providence Health and Services Washington over unnecessary neurosurgery procedures performed at St. Mary’s in Walla Walla. Providence will pay $22.7 million to resolve allegations that it fraudulently billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs for medically unnecessary procedures. The joint settlement...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Western Iowa Today

Free tutors available to students of any age

(UNDATED) — Iowa students of any age can access free, live tutors online through a program called “Brainfuse HelpNow,” which is marking its first full year in the state. Any day of the week, between the hours of two and eleven P-M, the program’s Jack Rothstein says tutors are available to help answer practically any question ranging from basic reading skills all the way to university physics courses. He says if you live in Iowa, you have access to Brainfuse HelpNow. The program employs more than three-thousand tutors nationwide who are available through the Online Classroom where there’s a Whiteboard and a chat window. Rothstein says the Whiteboard allows students to copy, paste, and upload assignments or papers they’re working on. All you need to take part is an Iowa library card and the ability to log on to home-dot-brainfuse-dot-com-forward-slash-Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Alleged Hit-Man arrested in Yellowstone

A Vermont newspaper, the Caledonian-Record is reporting that a man sought for four years in connection with an apparent “murder-for-hire” was arrested in Yellowstone National Park last week. Federal documents filed in US District Court in Cheyenne show that 34-year-old Jerry Banks, living in Ft. Garland, Colorado was...
CHEYENNE, WY

