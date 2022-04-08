ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams Baptist University held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Friday, April 8 for its new Williams Corner store that features produce and bedding flowers, grown by the students at WBU’s Eagle Farms, and other gifts.

Cover picture for the articleWilliams Corner officially opened in March and recently held its grand opening ceremony. Many of the items for sale in the store were grown and selected with the help of Williams Works students, who help run and manage the store’s day-to-day operations. Among those in attendance for the...

