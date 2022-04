Stockton home buyers are paying the price for high demand and low supply in the housing market: The premiums paid above listed prices are eighth-highest of all midsize metropolitan areas in the U.S., a recent analysis found. On average, Stockton homes sold for 3% more than their listed prices in 2021, an analysis by Porch.com — a website that connects users with home improvement...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO