Preview: Streamer Stages

Over the last few days it seems that Twitch has been happy to slam down the ban hammer, with no mercy to even the most popular streamers. Despite legally settling matters with one of the world's biggest streamers, Dr. Disrespect, Twitch had no problem with dishing out a three day ban, when chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura watched the Doc play a game of kings. Just before that, Twitch handed down a similar ban to The Game Awards, Streamer Of The Year nominee, TheGrefg, when he hosted suspended creator Bruneger, and the pair discussed the validity of Twitch's suspension system.
Comments / 0