The Mayor of London has launched a new campaign to address male violence against women and girls (VAWG), supported by football and rugby clubs across the capital.The #HaveAWord campaign aims to speak directly to men and boys and encourages them to “have a word” with themselves and their friends to “challenge sexist attitudes and inappropriate behaviour”.Sadiq Khan launched the initiative on Monday with a video posted to his Twitter account. The campaign will also premiere during the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.The film shows a group of men on a night...

POLITICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO