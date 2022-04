PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donna L. Barrows, 89, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday March 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Lester R. and Hadie L. (Wigal) Bailey. She retired from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital after thirty years and then volunteered for...

