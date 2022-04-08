Honey Bee festival returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Honeybee Festival returns to palisade right on 3rd and main street. The festival is a community driven event to educate the public about the importance of bees, and their role in helping our agriculture. From different wines made with honey, to insects that help the vegetation. the honeybee festival fulfills all those sweet needs.

“It is good for the economy, as well as all the fun we’re going to have.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.