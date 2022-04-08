Networking conversation starters

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
You might be dating around, and you might be looking for someone that you not only connect with but someone that also shares your love for the environment. However, you might be having a difficult time finding someone like that. So, what do you do if you want to connect with another individual on a personal level that shares your love for the environment? How do you approach that type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
How well do you know your partner? Asking them certain questions can help you connect on a deeper level. When is the last time you had a meaningful conversation with your partner?. Intimate conversations can help build trust and compassion in relationships, deepening your connection. Why asking questions (and answering...
Is this worth it? Am I better off dating my neighbor instead? How long do we have to wait?. Long-distance relationships are tough to navigate. Yes, we have Zoom, Telegram, Whatsapp and Skype but these online platforms can never make up for physical presence.
It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying "The Four Horsemen," a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.
I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
You might have found someone that you are interested in dating, but after talking to him or her for a while, you might have found out that he or she talks about the same things over and over again. So, what do you do if you are interested in the person but want more variation to the conversation? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
You might be looking for a person that you connect with, and you may have found someone that you are interested in going out with. The only issue could be that you haven't approached him or her to ask him or her if the feeling is mutual. Instead you might have been indirectly referencing your feelings on social media, hoping that the other person picks up on your ques, and unfortunately, this might not be working. So, what do you do if you like someone but you aren't sure how to approach him or her to see if he or she feels the same way? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
One of the most frustrating things in life is when things go south between two people, communication is lost, and there is never an explanation as to why. This frustration transcends categories and can be applied to any relationship involving two people, whether they be employer/employee, vendor/customer, family members, friend/friend, or romantic partners. Within the past handful of years in the dating world, this has become increasingly bothersome.
I recently learned about Gary Chapman's outstanding book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts, and given my interests in dog-human relationships I immediately began thinking about how those love languages—acts of service, gift-giving, physical touch, quality time, and words of affirmation—apply to the ways in which we interact with canine (and other) companion animals. Focusing on dogs for the moment, two of the many misleading and uninformed myths with which we're constantly bombarded came to mind — namely, that dogs are unconditional lovers and we're their best friends. Neither is so.1,2.
Emotions are not "things." They are concepts that organize certain life experiences. Emotions tell us to reflect on our unique, historically-driven experiences that we may code as anger, fear, or hurt. You cannot validate an emotion without validating the personal experience that represents a given emotion. It is popular to...
Maybe, you just got out of a relationship. Maybe, you have been dating for a while. Either way, you might be exploring the dating world, and this time, you might be looking for a new way to do it. You might be done trying to find your usual type. Maybe, you figured out that your usual type didn't quite match up to your expectations, or maybe, you just want to explore dating someone with a personality that is new to you. So, what do you do if you are trying to find someone that you like that isn't your usual type? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
assorted-title book in bookcaseDakota Corbin/Unsplash. Have you come across people who are well-educated and have good career experiences, but they are unable to empathize and relate to the thoughts and feelings of others? Have you seen people with poor problem-solving skills or using methods that make problems worse? These types of behaviors reflect how a person's intelligence is functioning.
Dating nowadays is rough! But after being hurt from the loss of a breakup, or the lingering effects from a tumultuous relationship can leave you traumatized and never wanting to give your heart to another again! People do crazy things while in love, but even crazier when broken-hearted and the pain can blind your judgment. At this fragile time, I recommend not making any rash decisions and refrain from doing anything impulsive. I see some taking advice to just get back out there as a distraction, or others may hold on to the pain and anger for far too long, thinking that they may be undeserving of love.
You might be with someone that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you get along most of the time, you might have an issue when it comes to the television remote. You and your partner might have two different places for this remote, and when you are looking for it, you may not be able to find it. So, what do you do if your partner moves your remote around so you can't find it? How do you deal with this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
You and your partner might have been together for a while and the two of you might even have moved into the same place. You might get along in most aspects, but the two of you might have an issue when it comes to leaving the toilet seat up. Your partner might feel like it is fine to leave the toilet seat up and you might disagree. So, what do you do in this type of situation? How do you approach this issue? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
