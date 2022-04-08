ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Parents, teachers warned about viral 'Huggy Wuggy' character

By Jamey Tucker
 2 days ago

Police in England are warning parents and teachers about a viral cartoon character being shared by pre-school and elementary-age children called "Huggy Wuggy." The character is from a popular video game called Poppy PlayTime, which is available online and in apps. And apparently, all the kids are talking about...

SCDNReports

Parents Call Cops on Out-of-Control Daughters

A Portsmouth mother contacted police to complain about her out-of-control teen daughter just after 3 pm. The woman said the teenage girl, who was already on probation, was out running around with a 19-year-old boy and refused to come home. The girl eventually agreed to come home. Officers advised the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
