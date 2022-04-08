ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox Reporter Who Lost Foot in Ukraine Attack Details Injuries

By Inside Edition Staff
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News reporter Ben Hall is speaking out about the grievous injuries he suffered three weeks ago in an attack that...

foxwilmington.com

The Independent

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall ‘lost part of his leg’ in Ukraine attack that killed cameraman

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall lost part of his leg after coming under an attack in Ukraine that killed his cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova.Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence offered the grim new detail about Mr Hall’s injuries via Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “The truth is the target. Russian troops fired at Fox News camera crew near Kyiv. Cameraman Pierre Zakrevsky and producer Oleksandra Kurshynova were killed. Journalist Benjamin Hall survived, but lost part of his leg.”Ukraine news - live updatesThe tweet followed Fox News’ confirmation of Mr Zakrzewski’s death aged 55.“It is with great sadness and a...
WITF

2 Fox News team members in Ukraine were killed in an attack

"The world is a lesser place without these champions for the truth." A veteran video journalist for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, and freelance journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed outside Kyiv after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by incoming fire on Monday, the network has announced. Zakrzewski, who...
CBS News

A 64-year-old Ukrainian woman got up during the night to get water. Then a rocket hit — and "everything started to fall apart"

Tatiana Olexandrivna got up during the night on Tuesday to get a cup of water. Moments later, the 64-year-old Ukrainian woman's home was destroyed. Olexandrivna lives in Mykolaiv, one of Ukraine's southern port cities that remains among one of the hardest-hit regions during Vladimir Putin's war on the country. Mykolaiv sits between two of the Russian president's major interests — Mariupol, which is already besieged, and Odesa, the nation's biggest port that Putin desperately wants.
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
americanmilitarynews.com

Second Fox News journalist killed in Ukraine

A freelance journalist working for Fox News was killed in an attack outside Kyiv on Monday, the network announced. The journalist is the second Fox News team member to be killed while covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed near the capital city when the vehicle she...
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
KEYT

US father desperate to get 2-year-old son home from Ukraine

A California man is desperate to get his 2-year-old American-born son out of Ukraine. Cesar Quintana has spent more than a year trying to get his son Alexander back after his estranged wife abducted the boy from Quintana’s home in Southern California. Quintana has custody of the boy in California and was going through legal proceedings in Ukraine to get him returned when Russia invaded. His son was living with his mother and grandmother in the besieged city of Mariupol and Quintana hasn’t spoken to them in two weeks. Quintana says he plans to go to Poland and try to enter Ukraine to find his son.
Daily Mail

Veteran Fox News cameraman and Ukrainian colleague die after coming under attack yesterday near Kyiv in car they shared with father-of-three British Fox reporter who was left seriously wounded

A Fox News cameraman was killed alongside a Ukrainian colleague on Monday in Ukraine when the vehicle they were traveling in came under fire in the same attack which left a British journalist seriously injured, the network confirmed Tuesday. Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, an Irish citizen based in London, and Ukrainian...
