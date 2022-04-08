ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

W. Tennis Falls, 5-2, at No. 44 Notre Dame

By Alex Schwartz
Cover picture for the articleNOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision Friday evening at No. 44 Notre Dame in their first indoor conference match of the year. The homestanding Fighting Irish took the first three points at Eck Tennis Pavilion and withheld a...

