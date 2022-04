After an undefeated regular season, UD’s League of Legends team earned a No. 2 seed in the northeast region. After picking up a win over SUNY Albany in the quarterfinals last weekend, they will take on third-seeded Oakland University in the second round of conference playoffs at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 19. Finals will take place the following Saturday, March 26.

