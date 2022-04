LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vacation rental hosting platform HomeAway, operator of Vrbo, was hit with a lawsuit from the City of Los Angeles for repeated violations of the city’s short-term rental ordinance, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Monday. According to Feuer’s office, HomeAway — which is part of the Expedia Group — routinely processed rental bookings for unregistered hosts in violation of the city’s short-term rental ordinance, which requires hosts to submit an application, pay a fee, and obtain a registration number from the city’s Department of City Planning. Hosts are also prohibited from renting more than 120 in a calendar...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO