The ‘…Baby One More Time’ singer announced that she’s expecting her third child, and first with her new fiancé Sam Asghari. What a time! Between her engagement starting and her conservatorship ending, it’s hard to believe that there’s more good news for Britney Spears. The 40-year-old singer revealed that she’s newly pregnant with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, in an Instagram post on Monday, April 11. Britney, who shares sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with her ex, Kevin Federline, explained that she “lost so much weight” before the couple went to Miami, and Sam jokingly told her that she was “food pregnant” before she got a positive pregnancy test.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO