Seattle, WA

UVU/BYU roundup: Wolverine baseball falls at Seattle

Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Valley University baseball rallied for two runs in the eighth to take a late 4-3 lead, but Seattle University responded in the bottom of the frame with a two-out two-run RBI single from Connor O’Brien to take Friday’s contest, 5-4, at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Trailing...

www.heraldextra.com

The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Herald

Maeser boys soccer continues impressive, unbeaten run

Only one high school boys soccer team in Utah Valley is both undefeated and atop the ratings percentage index (RPI) rankings for its classification. No, it isn’t Salem Hills (which is undefeated) or Provo (which is ranked No. 1 in the current Class 5A RPI rankings). The team that...
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
