Stan Hershell Manley

A member of the Motion Picture Academy said Will Smith must "voluntarily" return his award for best actor to atone for slapping Chris Rock at the award ceremony last month. "The stain on the Motion Picture Academy cannot be easily remediated. The only hope for a justifiable grace must involve Smith voluntarily returning his award for best actor," actor Harry Lennix 57, wrote in a Variety op-ed Saturday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO