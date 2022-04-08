Comeback Kings

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum has some bulletin board material to bring into the NBA Playoffs. Despite earning three Player of the Week awards in March, the Celtics star did not bring home the NBA’s final Player of the Month award of the 2021-22 season. Tatum had a March for the ages, averaging 32.8 points per game while leading Boston to an 11-2 record over his 13 contests. He scored 30 or more points nine times last month, including a three-game stretch where he averaged 45 points per game in wins over the Grizzlies, Nets and Hornets, highlighted by his 54-point...

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO