Rose Marie Nettesheim, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on March 11, 1931, to George and Elizabeth (Linder) Schmidt in Waukesha. Rose Marie is survived by her children, Chuck (Cathy), Mary Jo (Gary) Flanagan, Dave (Donna), Bob (Barb), John (Julie) and...

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 16 DAYS AGO