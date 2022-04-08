Chappaqua School Foundation: A Focus on Innovation

Chemung, NY (WENY)-- A vacant elementary school in Chemung County is getting a second chance at life as a hands on innovation center. The new center will be in the old Chemung Elementary School in the town of Chemung. The goal is to allow kids to have hands on learning, and once they graduate, be able to go into a field that provides a living wage.
Jana Marie Foundation and its partners will shine light on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion during its next Mokita Dialogues session from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday. The Jana Marie Foundation and the Center for the Performing Arts invite the community into a Mokita Dialogue on “Putting the ‘You’...
HANNIBAL, NY – To celebrate National Reading Month, the Hannibal Central School District launched several literacy initiatives in March. During the first week of the month, students celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a Read-a-Thon that raised thousands of dollars for Hannibal Home and School. “We are always exploring...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Public School Foundation hosted a major fundraiser on Tuesday at the City Auditorium. The theme, St. Patrick’s Day. The event is the major fundraising event for the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. This is the first time in two years the event will be live.
One Pennsylvania mom got a serious laugh when her daughter brought home a recent project from school. Earlier this week, Tara, who asked to have her last name withheld for privacy reasons, was checking her daughter Izzy's homework folder after school. "I check her twin sister and her homework folders...
18-year-old Makenzie Thompson is the latest to become an academic beacon of hope after the Georgia high school senior made our whole community proud by obtaining over $1.3 million in scholarship offers from 49 out of the 51 universities that she applied to for college.
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against for-profit school Walden University claiming it participated in a scheme to lure and trap students, specifically Black and female students, in a cycle of debt and despair. The New York Times reports the National Student Legal Defense Network filed the class-action suit in...
Their sole purpose was to get a laugh. A group of students in Philadelphia thought it’d be funny to launch a GoFundMe page to help their teacher get rid of his “hideous” shoes. Billy Penn reports how the ninth graders at Tech Freire Charter High School created...
A $2.5 million grant from the Georgia Power Foundation is the latest investment announced in the HUB for Community Innovation project.
Expected to open to the public in the next few months, the 33,000-square-foot HUB for Community Innovation Center, also known as HUB West, will house four locally-based nonprofits – Augusta Locally Grown, Augusta University...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Kappa Sigma fraternity recently announced the amount earned from its Stephen Alonzo Jackson Weekend of Giving. Between March 4 and 6, the fraternity raised more than $725,000. The Weekend of Giving was created in 2016 to raise money for the fraternity’s Endowment Fund’s Scholarship-Leadership...
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in mental health struggles among many students. Education institutions should respond to the mental health and wellbeing issues faced by students. 70% of university presidents see student mental health as their most pressing issue. Mental health and wellbeing issues on university campuses...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Oregon Trail Community Foundation joins the wonderful list of supporters of Morrill Schools Ag Education Complex. OTCF officials announced Thursday that they have donated a $10,000 check. This money will go toward the almost completed Ag Education Complex for Morrill High School, that will also...
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM)- A local school district is in the spotlight for its innovative education. This week, Hemlock Public Schools was named the Innovative District of the Year. “Innovation is part of our DNA. Our actual mission and vision is to innovate, collaborate and educate a community of learners,” Hemlock...
Depending on whether you are a college senior or a graduate taking a gap year, as a premed you may want to spend some time taking coursework that will help you in your transition to medical school. Different from the typical med school prerequisites, this coursework is meant to get...
Tara McNeill talks about Celtic Woman's upcoming show at Beau Rivage. Tara McNeill from the Grammy nominated group Celtic Woman tells us about their current tour, and an upcoming show at Beau Rivage. Meet the Mississippi Aquarium dolphins for Dolphin Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We caught up...
Pueblo County High School students are raising money this week to help make the dreams of critically ill children come true. PCHS students are seeking to raise $20,000 during the school’s annual “Wish Week,” where funds raised during a four-day school spirit week are donated to the nonprofit Make-a-Wish Foundation.
A school said it was having to focus on helping its pupils with their mental health and wellbeing due to the pandemic. April Grimes, head teacher of Forest Academy in Brandon, Suffolk, said the last two years had been "really challenging". Earlier this week Suffolk County Council heard pupils had...
