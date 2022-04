Wyoming Library Association and EveryLibrary to create new public-facing advocacy and outreach campaigns to identify, cultivate, and activate new support. The Wyoming Library Association, EveryLibrary, and the EveryLibrary Institute are pleased to announce a new advocacy partnership program to benefit libraries across Wyoming. The partnership is focused on building new and more positive visibility for libraries in communities, schools, and campuses in every corner of Wyoming. The partnership program will include the development of a public-facing digital advocacy and outreach campaign, training and support for library leaders on communications and partnerships, and new systems of support for association policy and funding priorities.

