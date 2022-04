Clouds will increase this evening. There are chances for rain overnight, but most of us will stay mostly cloudy. Lows only fall to the low 50s. Rain is expected during your Monday morning commute. We will see several rounds of rain throughout the day, with possibly heavier rain in the evening. Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 60s. Thunderstorms are also possible. Some spots could pick up more than an inch of rain on Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO