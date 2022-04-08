ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPCSO Most Wanted: Week of April 8

 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.

The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org .  You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

