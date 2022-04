SEYMOUR — It is now time in Seymour for any staff member, parent, student or community member to submit a nomination for Seymour’s Teacher of the Year 2022 – 23. Nominees should be teachers with at least five full years of experience in Seymour and work directly with students at least 50% of the time and are currently working under a Connecticut certification with a teaching endorsement or a vocational teaching endorsement. Former Seymour Teachers of the Year cannot be nominated again. The history of our Teacher of the Year can be viewed on our website at www.seymourschools.org.

SEYMOUR, CT ・ 24 DAYS AGO