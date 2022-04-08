ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball Routs Dayton in Series Opener, 9-1

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. - George Washington baseball continued its strong start to A-10 play on Friday, cruising to a 9-1 victory against Dayton at Tucker Field. As has been the case the last five games, GW gave its starter a lead after the first. The Buff & Blue plated three...

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
Nordonia track runs with loaded field at Knight Relays

Against some strong competition, the annual Knight Relays had plenty of successful performances Saturday at Boliantz Stadium. Nordonia co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin were pleased with the early season results and look for continued improvement. The Knight girls tied for third-place out of 13 schools with 55 points.
Kentucky smushed 17-3 in series finale against Texas A&M

Kentucky lost the third and final game against Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday, falling 17-3 in brutal fashion. Tyler Bosma took the bump for UK while Micah Dallas started on the mound for the Aggies. Dallas made quick work of Kentucky, setting down the Cats first three hitters...
Unbeaten Battlefield softball enjoys breakout season

For the first time in her high school softball career, Sage Viar took a different tack when it came to voicing her thoughts during a game. Instead of keeping things low-key as she usually does, Viar emitted full-throttle screams during Battlefield’s March 29 softball game at Osbourn Park. The...
