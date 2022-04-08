News Release - Rochester Harborfest Returns This Summer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Harborfest Returns This Summer

 4 days ago

City of Rochester

News Release

Vending Opportunities Available

(Friday, April 8, 2022) – The Rochester Harborfest is returning to Ontario Beach Park in 2022, thanks to the Ontario Beach Park Program Committee, the City, and Monroe County. The Harborfest will take place June 17–19 to mark the opening of the summer season at the beach as well as the 200th anniversary of Monroe County and the Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse.

The 2022 Harborfest will feature entertainment on both days, including professional sand sculpting demonstrations, a gigantic car show and a boat parade of lights. Activities will include a volleyball tournament, children’s area, food vendors, tours of the historic lighthouse, free rides on the 116-year-old Dentzel Carousel, and much more. Past events have drawn thousands to the beach and port area in Charlotte. Area businesses will also feature food and beverage specials all weekend.

Organizers are seeking vendors to participate. A limited number of sales spots are available for vendors of arts, crafts and other new merchandise. The vending fee is $40 per day or $65 for both days. There are also opportunities for commercial vendors for promotion or sale of commercial services, for $300 for the two-day event.

For applications and details, interested vendors should contact Jaime Henderson at jme.lyn.g@hotmail.com or call (585) 865-3320.

