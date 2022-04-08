Motorist Advisory - Water Main Repair to Close Westbound State Street Exit on the Inner Loop Downtown

City of Rochester

Motorist Advisory

(Friday, April 8, 2022) – The City of Rochester Water Bureau will be performing a water main repair tomorrow morning at the Inner Loop’s westbound State Street off-ramp Downtown. The off-ramp will be closed at State Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., tomorrow, Saturday, April 9. No thru-traffic will be possible during this time, including emergency vehicles.

For more information, contact the City’s Supervising Engineer Technician, George Wheatley at (585) 428-6133.

