ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Motorist Advisory - Water Main Repair to Close Westbound State Street Exit on the Inner Loop Downtown

Rochester, New York
Rochester, New York
 4 days ago

City of Rochester

Motorist Advisory

(Friday, April 8, 2022) – The City of Rochester Water Bureau will be performing a water main repair tomorrow morning at the Inner Loop’s westbound State Street off-ramp Downtown. The off-ramp will be closed at State Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., tomorrow, Saturday, April 9. No thru-traffic will be possible during this time, including emergency vehicles.

For more information, contact the City’s Supervising Engineer Technician, George Wheatley at (585) 428-6133.

###

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City closed for repairs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The M-13/M-84 Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City will be closed until about 3 a.m. Friday morning because of structural repairs, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. This work is designed to have maintenance done to make smooth operations to the bridge when traffic continues.
BAY CITY, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break temporarily closes part of Lehigh Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A water main break temporarily caused a delay for drivers in the city of Allentown on Thursday. Lehigh Street was temporarily closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Jr Dr. & Auburn Street. The Lehigh County Authority reports crews worked to repair a 6” water main...
ALLENTOWN, PA
KWQC

Intersection of Pearl and Liberty streets closed for emergency pavement repair in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine said the intersection of Pearl and Liberty streets will be closed for an emergency repair starting Monday. The repair is part of the 2022 Full Depth Patching Program, the city said in a media release. Liberty has been used as a detour during the Grandview Avenue reconstruction and the higher-than-normal traffic has created buckles in the roadway.
MUSCATINE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Traffic
City
Rochester, NY
WOWT

Omaha street to close for sewer repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of California Street is closed for repairs for the remainder of the week. According to the City of Omaha Public Works Department, starting Tuesday, California Street will be closed between 47th and 48th street for sewer repairs. The repairs are being conducted by the...
OMAHA, NE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh closing sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge for repairs

Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced Thursday they will be closing a portion of the sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge for repairs. The bridge, located in the city’s East Liberty and Larimer neighborhoods, spans Negley Run Boulevard. Officials are closing the northeast sidewalk to accommodate necessary repairs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of West Palmer Ave. temporarily closed for water repair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee said on Twitter said part of West Palmer Avenue was closed Tuesday morning because of an unexpected water repair. According to the city’s Twitter page for traffic updates, the block of West Palmer Avenue between South Adams and Hudson streets will be closed until around 3 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Street#The Inner Loop
Kalamazoo Gazette

North Rose Street closed for water service repair

KALAMAZOO, MI -- North Rose Street between North Street and Ransom Street will be closed until Friday, March 18, for a water service repair, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Motor vehicle traffic will be detoured east to North Burdick Street during the work. Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
KIMT

Water main repairs to close sections of two Mason City roads

MASON CITY, Iowa – Portions of two roads in Mason City will be closed Monday due to water main repairs. The city’s Operations & Maintenance Utility Crew will be shutting down 17th Street NE between Rhode Island and Kentucky Avenues and 23rd Street SW between Sunny Circle and South Washington Avenue.
MASON CITY, IA
WEHT/WTVW

Water main break leads to boil advisory in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — The maintenance manager of Princeton Water Utility announced Saturday that part of the city is now under a precautionary boil advisory. They say the city issued the advisory out of precaution from a water main break. All customers between N West Street east to N Seminary Street and between State Street […]
PRINCETON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KFOX 14

El Paso Streetcar Upper Loop service suspended due to water main break

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar services was impacted by the water main break that happened earlier this week. Tuesday, a water main break occurred along Stanton Street and Baltimore Drive in Uptown El Paso. The streetcar's rail runs along those streets where crews are repairing...
Bangor Daily News

Firefighters close Main Street to traffic in downtown Bangor

Firefighters closed Main Street in downtown Bangor to traffic for less than an hour early Monday afternoon following a fire alarm triggered by food on an apartment stove. Firefighters brought out a hose and closed down the road as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau said. The road was...
BANGOR, ME
WTOP

Arlington water main break being repaired

A 6-inch water main break in Arlington, Virginia, is being repaired. Emergency repairs started around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3000 Langston Boulevard, according to Arlington Department of Environmental Services. About 200 customers were affected. The department originally estimated the repairs would take until 9 p.m. Monday. But a tweeted update...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS LA

Water Main Break Floods Streets In Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break sent a powerful river of water gushing through streets in the Westlake District early Tuesday morning. The water main break occurred in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Belmont Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. March 22, 2022. (CBSLA) The water flowed for nearly two hours before Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews shut it off. It’s unclear if any buildings suffered damage. LADWP did not confirm how many customers were without water service, or what may have caused the break. On Monday morning, a water main break flooded a street in the Hollywood Hills, just off the 101 Freeway. LADWP said aging pipes built in the 1930s were to blame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

Water main break creates mess north of downtown Durham

Durham, N.C. — A water main break was creating a big mess north of downtown Durham early Wednesday morning. The break was reported along North Duke Street at Trinity Avenue, in front of Durham School of the Arts, before 5:45 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., water was still gushing onto...
DURHAM, NC
Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York

13
Followers
216
Post
357
Views
ABOUT

Rochester was one of the United States' first boomtowns, initially due to the fertile Genesee River Valley, which gave rise to numerous flour mills, and then as a manufacturing center, which spurred further rapid population growth. While the city experienced some significant population loss as a result of deindustrialization, strong growth in the education and healthcare sectors boosted by elite universities and the slower decline of bedrock companies such as Eastman Kodak and Xerox (as opposed to the rapid fall of heavy industry with steel companies in Buffalo and Pittsburgh) resulted in a much less severe contraction than in most Rust Belt metro areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy