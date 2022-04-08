Local Roundup: Crestwood edges Delaware Valley in boys lacrosse

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Crestwood had three players all score two goals as the Comets edged Delaware Valley 7-6 Friday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse.

Frank Usavage had two goals and an assist, while Noah Schultz and Brendan Dennis each scored twice. Osten Grigas added a goal and a pair of assists. Chase Pugh had an assist. Ethan Zabroski made 14 saves.

Peyton LaRocca scored three goals and Paul Weinrich had two for Delaware Valley.

Lake-Lehman 16, North Pocono 2

Colby Roberts and Landon Schuckers lead the way with five goals each for Lake-Lehman.

Jake Olson (2 goals), Gavin Paraschak (2 goals, 5 assists), Connor Partington (1 goal), Brandon Ritinski (1 goal) and Hayden Evans (1 goal) rounded out the scoring for Lehman

Danny Smith had both North Pocono goals.

Wyoming Area 16, Lakeland 5

TJ Kearns scored seven goals and assisted six more as Wyoming Area defeated Lakeland.

Ben Byers added five goals and an assist for the Warriors. Aiden Hosier had two goals and an assist. Jacob Byers had a goal and an assist while Joey Marranca added a goal. Bryce Harry made 16 saves.

Scranton Prep 15, Abington Heights 5

Robbie Watkins had four goals and Dillon Beerman had three as the Cavaliers defeated Abington Heights.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Hanover Area 0

Berwick won 25-14, 25-18, 25-14.

Graham Marshman had seven aces, 13 service points and six kills for Berwick. Ethan Esquilin had two aces, nine service points, three kills and three digs. Hunter Madl had 10 kills and Blaze Croop had nine digs.

Jason Hildebrand (11 digs, 4 assists), Xavier Ankner (5 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks) and Ethan Dinoski (3 kills, 4 digs, 2 assists, 2 blocks) led Hanover Area.

BOYS TENNIS

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 9, Arcadia 0

Misericordia swept Arcadia to set a new school record with its ninth straight victory.

Brianna Pizzano, Emily Brecker, Lydia Barbour and Lauren Visalli were all double winners.

BOYS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Crestwood 0

Singles: 1. Vaughn Kutish (WS) def. Scott Lenio 6-0, 6-0; 2. Yicheng Li (WS) def. Jack Sklarosky 7-5, 6-1; 3. Jeremy Han (WS) def. Noah Ceklosky 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Marco Magnotta/Ryan Chun (WS) def. Will Savner/Aaron Kogoy 6-0, 6-1; 2. Will Snowdon/Parker Mosley (WS) def. Braiden Fallbright/Mike Modrovsky 6-1, 6-0.

Tunkhannock 3, Berwick 2

Singles: 1. Zak Keiser (T) def. Brendan Turowski 6-2, 6-2; 2. Ean Magron (B) def. Chris Mirabell 7-5, 6-3; 3. Aiden Edwards (T) def. Ben Gizinski 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Victor Eckrote/Liam Welsh (B) def. Kaleb Gruver/Elijah Goglin 7-6, 6-3; 2. Silvan Pineau/Evan Brody (T) def. Gabe Hook/EJ Switzer 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.