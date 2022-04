On and around the steps of Auburn’s City Hall and even spilling across the street into the Equal Rights Heritage Center was a sea of yellow and blue. Despite the cold, elected representatives, clergymen, community leaders, and members of the public huddled together Sunday to show their support for the people of Ukraine as they battle against an invasion of their nation from Russia. As people made their way to where they would stand, Perform 4 Purpose performed music, such as Imagine and Hallelujah. Some held flags, others carried signs which varied from offering prayers to the Ukrainian people to condemning the authoritarian actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

AUBURN, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO