The US Army Corps of Engineers has closed an application for a permit to construct an expansion of the SpaceX Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Consequently, this move will affect plans the SpaceX company, which is run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has had in place. Some of these plans include adding new launch pads and landing pads to the area. The US Army Corps notes the decision to withdraw the permit application comes after the company failed to provide crucial information. Much of this information is regarding the environmental impact this construction will have on the area.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO