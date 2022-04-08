Menendez Statement on Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso

Democratic congressional candidate Rob Menendez has picked up the endorsement of the Hudson County Central Labor Council as he seeks to succeed retiring Rep. Albio Sires (D-West New York) in New Jersey’s 8th district. “In a time where the right to organize is at great risk and our hardworking...
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez touted $250k earmarked for EV charging station in Hoboken. Screenshot via Senator Bob Menendez on YouTube. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez visited Hoboken on Monday to tout $250,000 in federal funds earmarked for electric vehicle charging stations in the city. The funding, which comes from the $1.5...
Robert J. Menendez raised over $200,000 last night at a fundraiser at the Hudson House in Jersey City in support of his bid for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district. The event was headlined by U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Gov. Phil Murphy, and the candidate’s...
The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters have endorsed Robert J. Menendez for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district. The Carpenters are one of the state’ s most politically active building trades unions, a well as one of the largest – about 13,000 members in New Jersey — and has a healthy campaign warchest.
Michael Zhadanovsky, who had been part of a communications operation that helped Phil Murphy become the first Democratic governor in 44 years to win a second term, has been named communications director for Robert J. Menendez’s campaign for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district.
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday issued a statement to News4JAX after a new measure was proposed last week to speed up the process of removing confederate monuments in the city. “On October 21, 2021, my administration proposed a solution (Ord 2021-752) regarding confederate monuments. This...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
During the frantic period between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a young White House aide named Garrett Ziegler served as a conduit of information from a network of teams led by lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell to President Trump, as the operatives generated unfounded and specious claims in an attempt to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election.
The persistent U.S. Park Police leadership woes have heated up again, with the abrupt announcement last Friday by Chief Pamela Smith that she will retire effective April 30. The first Black chief at the 230-year-old agency, Smith has only held the high-stress, high-profile job for a little more than a year. She was appointed in February 2021, following the sometimes rocky tenure of acting Chief Gregory Monahan.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seventeen unvaccinated Port Authority workers have been fired while over 100 are still off the job pending their disciplinary hearings.
The COVID-19 vaccine mandate created a shortage of drivers and led to delays and cancelations, but 100 employees have since returned to work, a Port Authority spokesperson said.
The Port Authority said 127 employees have disciplinary hearings pending and are off with pay. Nine workers have retired.
About 500 unvaccinated employees were taken off the job when the mandate went into effect last month. At the time, the Port Authority said about 80% of its 2,700 employees had gotten the shot.
The union representing Port Authority workers went to court to stop the mandate, but a judge sided with the agency.
PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he might have struck a deer or another large animal. Ravnsborg, a Republican, is the first official...
