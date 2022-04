MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day and there’s a unique event taking place in downtown Meridian to celebrate it. The first ever Queen City St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl will feature five downtown restaurants and bars between 5:00 and 9:00 p.m. Participants will receive punch cards at Weidmann’s and then proceed to The Boxcar, Threefoot Brewery, The Island and The Brickhaus, sampling food and beverages. Several businesses, like Queen City Cigar, have donated door prizes that will be given away to those who complete the crawl.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 26 DAYS AGO