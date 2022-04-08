ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Championship Preview: Both Teams Focused on Defending

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Saturday's national championship game will feature the top two offenses in the country. Denver enters the final averaging 4.3 goals per game and the Mavericks have scored 4.1 goals per game. But all anyone is talking about is how hard these teams defend. After all —...

Boston Globe

Denver beats Minnesota State 5-1 in NCAA hockey final at TD Garden

BOSTON (AP) — David Carle was an incoming freshman at Denver when he was diagnosed with a heart condition that ended his playing career. The Pioneers honored his scholarship anyway, and kept him on the team as an assistant coach. Now the head coach at just 32, Carle rewarded...
BOSTON, MA
Southern Minnesota News

Mavericks fall to Denver 5-1 in NCAA title game

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Barrow and Mike Benning scored less than three minutes apart to give Denver the lead and the Pioneers awakened with five goals in the third period to rally past Minnesota State 5-1 and claim their record-tying ninth college hockey title. Denver joined Michigan as the...
DENVER, CO
FUTURE WATCH: Savoie, Denver win national championship

EDMONTON, AB - Carter Savoie: national champion. Denver rallied from a 1-0 deficit through 40 minutes to score five unanswered goals in the final frame and beat Minnesota State 5-1 in Saturday's NCAA Frozen Four championship. Savoie sent the Pioneers to the title match with the OT winner on Thursday...
DENVER, CO

