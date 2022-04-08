ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Michael Landon Was Upset When Victor French Left ‘Little House On The Prairie’ For Sitcom

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnhuU_0f440Hz800

Actor and director Victor French had a prominent presence on Little House on the Prairie not only as Mr. Isaiah Edwards but also as a director for some episodes, not unlike his colleague Michael Landon. The two were considered friends as well as castmates but that was endangered when French left for other pursuits.

Radames Pera, who played John Sanderson Edwards, offers new insight into the conflict between these two visionaries when French left the series – and why. Their falling out shaped the show and had a ripple effect in their personal lives, according to Pera. How?

Victor French leaves ‘Little House on the Prairie’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aF78_0f440Hz800
LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (aka LITTLE HOUSE: A NEW BEGINNING), from left: Melissa Gilbert, Dean Butler, Victor French (Season 8, 1982), 1974-83 / Everett Collection

“The actor who played my adopted father, Victor French, he went on to do a pilot for a different series,” revealed Pera. That series was Carter Country, in which French played a police chief from a small town in Georgia. It did eventually end before Little House on the Prairie, but the initial offer to head a series of his own was an inviting one. The two had been described as friends, with French saying of Landon, “He could make you laugh and cry in one scene. There’s really no one like him.” But this new opportunity seemed promising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3Ngn_0f440Hz800
CARTER COUNTRY, Victor French, Kene Holliday, 1977-79 / Everett Collection

“Michael didn’t offer him a serious contract. So he moved on, but Michael was very upset,” Pera added. Charlotte Stewart, who played Eva Beadle Simms in the series, said, “You can’t blame Victor for taking a shot at some more income and giving his star a bit of a boost.” However, she noted, it was “without Mike’s blessing.” This would have repercussions in the near future.

The fallout between Michael Landon and Victor French

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9xp5_0f440Hz800
Landon held a lot of creative power on the set / Everett Collection

Pera revealed, “So Michael decided to write the whole family out. And then they had a falling out personally.” Stewart echoed in her memoir, “Mike was pissed off and felt betrayed, and he wrote Mr. Edwards and his family entirely out of the show.” There was also something of a smear campaign against some of the Edwards family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuBUE_0f440Hz800
Radames Pera and Charlotte Stewart both claim Michael Landon was unhappy when Victor French left the series / Everett Collection

To best get Pera’s character of John Edwards out of the show, Landon apparently thought to lower the audience’s love for the character. So, Landon had John Edwards engage in an affair where he cheats on Mary Ingalls, played by Melissa Sue Anderson, with another woman. Fans of the show did not like seeing John become a cheater, and to this day, Pera says “I still get fans who yell out ‘cheater!’” Despite all this, though, when French’s series ended, Landon allowed him to reprise his role. He played Isaiah Edwards for 57 episodes from 1974 to 1983 and his friendship with Landon was restored. French’s battles were not done yet, though, as like his other co-star Karen Grassle, French battled alcoholism in his private life.

Comments / 10

Related
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Was Not Happy When Alison Arngrim Broke Her Arm

At times, accidents happen off the set of shows which affects filming. One such incident happened during the shooting of Little House on the Prairie. Alison Arngrim who played Nellie Oleson broke her arm after a skateboarding accident. Director and star Michael Landon was not happy that they had to redirect several episodes due to her injury.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon’s Former Home Listed For $3.9 Million

Watching TV in the 1970s, fans of Little House on the Prairie became very familiar with the Ingalls house in Walnut Grove. But off the set, series star and producer Michael Landon called a Los Angeles Spanish revival house his home and that location has now gone on the market, listed at almost $3.9 million.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
Person
Radames Pera
Person
Michael Landon
Person
Mary Ingalls
Person
Victor French
Person
Charlotte Stewart
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Left#Sitcom#Little House#Prairie
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Rae Allen, Tony-winning actress on The Sopranos, All in the Family, Soap and Seinfeld, dies at 95

Allen guest-starred on five Sopranos Season 5 episodes as Quintina Blundetto, Tony Soprano's aunt and the mother of Steve Buscemi's Tony Blundetto. Additionally, Allen had recurring roles on All in the Family, as Edith Bunker’s cousin Amelia, and Soap, as Judge Betty Small. Allen also guest-starred on Seinfeld as an unemployment benefits administrator who deals with George Costanza.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy