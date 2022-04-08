ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfers Making Impact Felt at Frozen Four

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Minnesota State needed a breakthrough. Despite dominating the offensive zone against Minnesota in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday night, the Mavericks trailed 1-0 after a first-period turnover at the blue line led to Matthew Knies capitalizing on Minnesota’s first shot on goal of the...

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Minnesota State’s Mason named Wrestler of the Year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State junior wrestler Darrell Mason is the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II Wrestler of the Year after finishing the season on top with a national championship, and perfect 22-0 record. Mason won a title at 285, and was the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the...
MANKATO, MN
UMD softball sweeps Golden Bears

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) softball team had a double header on Sunday against the Concordia Golden Bears. Both teams sported custom jerseys for 'The Green Bandana Project' to end the stigma about mental health issues. UMD won both matches of the day, the first 5-4, and the second...
DULUTH, MN

