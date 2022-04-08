Spider Sabich Hall of Fame Induction Celebration

In many ways, it’s criminal to even think about the fact that Dolly Parton has yet to find her way into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A celebrated singer, songwriter, actress, activist, and all-around Good Samaritan, the “Jolene”-singing septuagenarian has been working in the industry for more than six decades and, in that time, has blessed eager audiences with more than a few timeless hits. Being bestowed with this coveted honor has been a long time coming, which is why so many celebrated last month when the legend’s name was announced as one of 17 nominees for this year’s incoming class. The eleven-time Grammy winner felt like a shoe-in for the shortlist, but alas, we’ll never find out if she had what it took to go the distance, as Dolly Parton has just pulled herself out of the running.

