TAUNTON— The spring season is in full swing in the Greater Taunton area. Always an exciting time of year for local sports, the first full week of spring action did not disappoint as both Taunton baseball and softball scored big wins over Sharon, with the softball pitchers combining for a no-hitter, while Bridgewater-Raynham boys lacrosse improved to 4-0, Bristol-Plymouth boys lacrosse earned their first win since 2019 and Dighton-Rehoboth boys volleyball improved to 3-2 after an 0-2 start.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO