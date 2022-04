PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Concern is mounting about safety on SEPTA. Police are investigating three recent attacks on riders. SEPTA officials acknowledged three attacks over the past week involving Asian victims on the system, but say there’s no indication they were racially motivated. But riders say they’re afraid regardless of age, race, or gender. Police are searching for these three individuals wanted for attacking two men and a teenage girl on SEPTA. “It’s very disrespectful knowing that these are boys. It’s very terrifying because I’m a female myself. I don’t have nobody walk with me anywhere,” Lyannie Fernandini said. Officials say last Thursday, at 11th and...

