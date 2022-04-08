Heartstopper Watch Party

The first episode of Halo is now available to stream on Paramount+, and fans that want to participate in discussions regarding the series will have the opportunity to do so thanks to a series of watch parties set to take place over the next few weeks! The watch parties are part of a partnership between Paramount and Twitter, and it's all set to begin on Friday, March 25th! Things will begin with a virtual roundtable between Olive Gray (Miranda Keyes), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125), and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill. In addition to discussing the show, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the premiere.

