BIG Changes Headed Our Way!

The breezy winds will die down after sunset tonight leaving us mostly clear with lows dropping into the middle 40 to low 40s. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for our Middle TN counties through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday. Sunday will be a much warmer day despite the cooler start, highs will reach the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies with a south wind between 5-15 mph. Lows will not be nearly as cold on Monday morning only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The work week will start off with scattered showers off and on through the day with seasonal highs in the middle 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO