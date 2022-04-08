ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

BIG Changes Headed Our Way!

By Chief Meteorologist Tracy Smith
KULR8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a beautiful day of sunshine and 70 degree weather, temperatures will begin to...

www.kulr8.com

WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
WKRN News 2

Snow showers on the Plateau, 70s return tomorrow

The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau. Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau […]
WLUC

Mild snow showers with warmer temps following

For Saturday conditions have been mostly calm with the occasional snow along the NW wind belts. For Sunday we’ll see some snow showers in the morning with mild lake effect snow following in the afternoon. Throughout the next few days temperatures will warm up and by Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be in the 40s for some areas. So far St. Patrick’s Day conditions are looking to be mild and calm.
CBS 42

Trending Warmer Next Week; More Storms On The Way

After a chilly stretch Friday through Sunday morning, temperatures start to rebound back to where we’d expect for this time of year. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. The warm weather continues into the work-week, but rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Additional showers and storms are […]
WAFF

Rain and thunder linger overnight

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 AM Wednesday. Periods of heavy rainfall will still be possible along with lightning and 30 mph wind gusts. Scattered rain showers will linger into Wednesday morning with showers becoming more isolated by Wednesday afternoon. Cooler air will settle in for the end of the week into next weekend with highs remaining below average in the 50s to lower 60s.
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
WAFF

Chilly morning but beautiful afternoon Sunday

The breezy winds will die down after sunset tonight leaving us mostly clear with lows dropping into the middle 40 to low 40s. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for our Middle TN counties through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday. Sunday will be a much warmer day despite the cooler start, highs will reach the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies with a south wind between 5-15 mph. Lows will not be nearly as cold on Monday morning only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The work week will start off with scattered showers off and on through the day with seasonal highs in the middle 70s.
WFMJ.com

Major changes on the way over the weekend

Drier air returns today along with mild temperatures. The rain moved out overnight and we will start the morning on a quiet note. Temperatures heading out the door will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. A good mix of sun and clouds can be expected on and off throughout the day. A passing shower can’t be ruled out later this evening. Temperatures will rise to another above-average high in the upper 50s this afternoon.
KTVZ

More rain, snow headed our way before a warmup

There were whiteout conditions over the Cascades Sunday with snow on the first day of spring. We'll see these same conditions stick around for the next 24 hours. In our lower elevations, we had cloudy skies, with darker clouds and barely any sun peeking through, and we'll continue to stay cloudy as we head into Monday.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and pleasant. The upcoming workweek will feature some great weather, and Monday is no exception. Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning. As skies clear on Tuesday, highs will reach the...
The Independent

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
KAAL-TV

Spring Warm-Up FINALLY in view!!

We have a heat wave coming about this time next week, where temperatures are in the 50s and 60s starting about this time next week. While the actual numbers will likely change in the forecast, this is still warmer than what we have been experiencing.
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west. central Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris,...
GREAT FALLS, MT

