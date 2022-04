Rep. Jay Obernolte presented a Purple Heart medal to the widow of Army veteran Robert Hodgson who was wounded while serving his country in the Korean War. Hodgson, 87, was a machine gunner who fought in the battles of Bloody Ridge and Heartbreak Ridge. He lived in Victorville with his wife, Carolyn, from 1983 until he died on April 13, 2021.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO