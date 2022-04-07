ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pandemic Shutdowns Give Window into Environmental Racism in California’s Air Pollution Policy

Cover picture for the articleStudy finds that though air pollution is highly regulated in California, environmental policy as a whole is not protecting all communities in an equal way: Regulatory machinery has been preferentially protecting White, non-Hispanic people from exposure. In the midst of the COVID pandemic when stay-at-home orders were given in...

The Wild Hunt

UN Environmental Assembly Resolution to End Plastic Pollution

ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Systemic environmental racism exposed

A short window of opportunity during the COVID-19 economic shutdown provides striking evidence of environmental disparity. At a time when environmental justice advances as a field, precisely assessing the disproportionate impact of pollutant emissions on communities of colour has proven difficult because exposure to pollution is strongly correlated with socioeconomic variables. Communities of colour is a commonly used term in the United States to describe Black, Latinx, Asian and Indigenous communities. Under normal conditions, the long history of institutional racism couched in legal discrimination limiting access to housing, and an overrepresentation of polluting enterprises operating in or near communities of colour cannot be disentangled from the polluting impact of the local economy. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic opened a unique and valuable research opportunity to study what happens in terms of pollution exposure when turning the state economy 'off'. Writing in Nature Sustainability, Richard Bluhm and colleagues1 report how they innovatively took advantage of the strict COVID-19 economic shutdown in California to separate the confounding effects of socioeconomic factors from pollution. Their analysis shows that the everyday functioning of the economy as a whole, not just local conditions, contributes to the disproportionate impact of pollution on communities of colour in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Healthline

Air Pollution and Lung Cancer: Is There a Link?

Lung cancer can happen to anyone, but the vast majority (about 90 percent) of lung cancer cases are due to smoking. Exposure to radon, a naturally existing radioactive gas, is the. of lung cancer. Less commonly, lung cancer can also be a result of air pollution — the addition of...
CANCER
Grist

The census undercounted people of color. Here’s what that means for environmental justice.

It’s hard to overstate the significance of the U.S. census in guiding how the country is governed. A granular enumeration of the national population that’s undertaken once per decade, the census count is intended to apportion political representation and guide the fair distribution of trillions of dollars in government funding to cities, states, and tribes. The 2020 census results, which were announced last year, are also poised to play a key role in the Biden administration’s signature environmental justice program, which promises that at least 40 percent of the benefits of government spending on infrastructure, clean energy, and other climate-related programs will be directed to disadvantaged census tracts.
POLITICS
WRAL

High-profile US politicians testing positive for COVID-19

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing. That's apparent in Washington, DC, where more and more high-profile politicians are testing positive.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

The Left's 'green' policies may actually lead to more pollution, Colorado Senate candidate says

The Left's restrictions on oil and gas production in the U.S., coupled with the promotion of "green" technologies like wind and solar, may actually lead to more pollution and worse carbon emissions globally in the long run, a U.S. Senate candidate who spent ten years working with the first certified carbon-neutral company in America told Fox News Digital in an interview this week.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

Disbelief in human evolution linked to greater prejudice and racism

A disbelief in human evolution was associated with higher levels of prejudice, racist attitudes and support of discriminatory behavior against Blacks, immigrants and the LGBTQ community in the U.S., according to University of Massachusetts Amherst research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Similarly, across the globe—in 19...
SCIENCE
UV Cavalier Daily

Author Michael E. Mann offers climate change insight at Virginia Festival of the Book event

Distinguished author and climate change expert Michael Mann visited the University Thursday to speak and spark discussion on his latest book, “The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet.” Dr. Mann addressed a lecture hall brimming with both University students and community members at an event put on by the Virginia Festival of the Book in conjunction with the Department of Environmental Sciences. Additional participants also joined via Zoom.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

