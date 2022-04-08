Marysville School District 25

6:00 p.m./Regular Session. The agenda can be viewed HERE. The Board of Directors meetings will be hosted in-person and remotely via Zoom. Public Comment: The Public Comment portion of the Regular Meeting allows time for the Board of Directors to hear public comment. Per the Open Public Meetings Act, the Board...
Washingtonians can now attend a packed rock concert or sporting event without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. But if they go to the state Department of Licensing office in Kennewick they’ll be met by a worker guarding closed doors. With the indoor mask mandate lifted this...
In a turn of unique weather events, Monday has brought snow, rain and wintery mix to the Columbia Basin. Here is a list of school closures and delays. Yakima-area School Districts: Mt Adams Sch. Dist.: Cancelled (Updated @7:47 a.m.) Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed More Info Here UPDATE (Updated @9:45 a.m.) Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Columbia Gorge Schools: Goldendale...
When The Two-Way Racial Healing Project invited parents of students who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) to an event to discuss racism in Puyallup schools, local mom Dawn Land registered to attend. After attending, Land told The Dori Monson Show on Wednesday, she felt the meeting was...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Corry Area School District has earned an employee wellness distinction. The district has been designated as a “Blue Zones Project Approved worksite.” The Blue Zones Project by Sharecare is a wellbeing improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, healthier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Board of Education has announced it will be moving forward with a district-wide restructuring within the school system. The restructuring will including merging existing schools, renovating and repurposing an existing campus, and the construction of a new high school. Officials said this restructuring plan was one of […]
The news is pretty deflating sometimes. But here's a little reminder that in real life, people are mostly nice.Driving the news: Johnston schools is undergoing a 12-week "Be Kind Campaign," after noticing divisiveness in the community.Some of the district's schools have had to dedicate Monday mornings to deal with social media drama that happened over the weekend. And even the district's own school board meetings have put some on edge.What they're doing: From TikToks to handwritten notes, students and staff are putting out messages of kindness for the next three months.When students return from spring break, clothespins with their messages of kindness will be passed out to clip to their backpacks.Will it work? Back in 2014, a Harvard researcher shared with the Washington Post five ways to raise empathetic kids, including expanding your child's circle of concern and making caring for others a priority.The bottom line: Sometimes, it's the little reminders that make a difference.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “There are a lot of different opportunities for our children here,” said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich. “We try to have the most diverse offerings for career pathways.”. The Pascagoula-Gautier School District was just named a “District of Innovation” for its cutting-edge...
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — After a lengthy investigation, the Sammamish City Council voted to part ways with City Manager Dave Rudat. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan obtained documents detailing this investigation. Click here to view the “Notice of Proposed Discipline.”. Published on Nov. 17, 2021, the document claims a...
(UNDATED) — Iowa students of any age can access free, live tutors online through a program called “Brainfuse HelpNow,” which is marking its first full year in the state. Any day of the week, between the hours of two and eleven P-M, the program’s Jack Rothstein says tutors are available to help answer practically any question ranging from basic reading skills all the way to university physics courses. He says if you live in Iowa, you have access to Brainfuse HelpNow. The program employs more than three-thousand tutors nationwide who are available through the Online Classroom where there’s a Whiteboard and a chat window. Rothstein says the Whiteboard allows students to copy, paste, and upload assignments or papers they’re working on. All you need to take part is an Iowa library card and the ability to log on to home-dot-brainfuse-dot-com-forward-slash-Iowa.
