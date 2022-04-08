ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIZZA REVIEW: PQR

By Brian Hoffman
Cover picture for the articleMy search for the best pizza in New York continues…. All these abbreviations. PQR is a pizza place on the UES and it’s more than A-OK. PQR stands for Pizza Quadrata Romana, which means that this is square Roman pizza. It is another small storefront on the...

