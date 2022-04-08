ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Parties: Open House

nobhillgazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder a nearly full moon, close to 1,500 revelers — a convergence of the design, art, fashion, philanthropy, entertainment, sports and business worlds — streamed through the new RH San Francisco flagship (dubbed the Gallery). The March 17 event, hosted by chairman and CEO Gary...

nobhillgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Inside a $20 Million Tribeca Penthouse With a Party-Ready Private Rooftop

Click here to read the full article. Lovingly restored and replicated to its former glory, the TriBeCa Heritage pairs modern comforts with centuries-old history. This landmark building at 53 White Street was first constructed in 1857 with the classic cast iron architecture that is often seen in New York’s Tribeca and SoHo neighborhoods. Over the years, however, the building lost its 19th-century charm and its cast iron facade was covered with fire escapes, fire-retardant cement and concrete. So when developer David Friedman purchased the property in 2016 in an effort to transform it into luxury residences, he began peeling away the...
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Betty White’s Sun-Filled Former Home in Coastal California Lists for $7.95 Million

"Betty's home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," said listing agent Nicole Truszkowski. Composite: Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images; Aerial Canvas for Sotheby's International Realty. A four-bedroom bayside property owned for decades by late actress and comedian Betty...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Inside the $87 million hilltop palace for sale in Beverly Hills

Perched approximately 200 meters (650 feet) above Beverly Hills, California, is a European-flavored residence that recently hit the market for $87 million. Past its gates, a 700-foot private drive hugs the mountainside as it leads up a steep incline to reveal a dramatic, 7.8-acre estate. "For a person who likes...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Food & Wine

A Bottle of the California Wine That Won the Famed 1976 'Judgment of Paris' Just Sold for a Record Price

Part of what makes wine collecting so amazing is that each bottle is drinkable history. Sure, the wines evolve as they age — meaning that 1945 Romanée-Conti won't taste the same as it did in the aftermath of World War II — but it's literally the same liquid. So though you might not actually drink a bottle of wine that was intended for Napoleon or salvaged from a World War I shipwreck, you could, and that's pretty incredible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily South

Hundreds of Betty White's Personal Belongings Headed to Auction

Get your checkbooks ready! Betty White's estate is set to go to auction later this year, and the 1,500-item collection is an absolute treasure trove. Julien's Auctions is hosting the sale, which will feature items from both her personal and professional lives. The three-day auction is currently scheduled for September.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Gary Friedman
Person
Tyler Florence
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Jessica Alba
Boston Globe

Cocktail Club: How to make a crowd-pleasing tequila colada

"Demand for Mexican spirits, especially tequila, is soaring." Year after year, trend setters have predicted the fall of vodka from its place of dominance in spirit sales. Pundits postulated that a rise in popularity of gin would cut into sales or that, now that American whiskey is surging, it will strike back to gain the position it lost in the 1970s as America’s most sipped tipple. The incredibly well documented Platinum Age of craft cocktails, brought myriad old school products back into focus without changing the basic math on overall drinking practices. Even the disdain of those leading the charge, couldn’t dent vodka’s spot at number one. But a change is coming.
DRINKS
WWD

SCAD School in Provence Marks 20 Years

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — SCAD Lacoste, the French branch of the Savannah College of Art and Design, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a series of events, including the inauguration of a permanent fashion museum designed to draw tourists to the picturesque medieval village in Provence that is home to its campus. SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace attended the opening on Saturday of the first exhibition at the SCAD FASH Lacoste, an offshoot of the museum opened in Atlanta in 2015. Taking up 1,625 square feet on two floors, the institution is housed in a building...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Open House#Rh San Francisco#Bethlehem Steel#Palm Court Restaurant#Blackbird Vineyards#Tipping Point Community
Vogue Magazine

In Paris, Château Voltaire Offers Up Timeless Charm—And Delectable Chocolate Mousse

It is pretty easy to fall in love with Château Voltaire, the newish and gorgeously appointed hotel on Paris’s Rue St. Roch, and within glass-shattering distance of a soprano’s aria at the Opera Garnier. It might be because of the hotel’s thrillingly scandalous past, the former site (so local legend has it), of a brothel. Maybe it is the divine 1940s-style carpet, its swirling yellow and gold leaf motif on black recalling the Jacques Prevert lyrics to that romantic old chestnut, Autumn Leaves. Or the way the hotel’s restaurant, Brasserie Emil, has this neat trick of diffusing the light on the windows, leaving you feeling like you’re cocooned in the most heavenly glow while scarfing down a perfect scallop carpaccio and swoonsome mousse au chocolat. (Be warned: the waitstaff generously leave you, old school brasserie style, with the entire bowl, which I was ready to swipe from the table and take to my room.)
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy