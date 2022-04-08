Parties: Open House

It is pretty easy to fall in love with Château Voltaire, the newish and gorgeously appointed hotel on Paris’s Rue St. Roch, and within glass-shattering distance of a soprano’s aria at the Opera Garnier. It might be because of the hotel’s thrillingly scandalous past, the former site (so local legend has it), of a brothel. Maybe it is the divine 1940s-style carpet, its swirling yellow and gold leaf motif on black recalling the Jacques Prevert lyrics to that romantic old chestnut, Autumn Leaves. Or the way the hotel’s restaurant, Brasserie Emil, has this neat trick of diffusing the light on the windows, leaving you feeling like you’re cocooned in the most heavenly glow while scarfing down a perfect scallop carpaccio and swoonsome mousse au chocolat. (Be warned: the waitstaff generously leave you, old school brasserie style, with the entire bowl, which I was ready to swipe from the table and take to my room.)

