April 8, 2022

CNN

In pictures: Brooklyn subway shooting

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. Ten people were shot in a mass shooting on the New York subway on Tuesday morning, authorities said. A male train passenger put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then opened fire inside a subway car,...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hill

What is a ghost gun, and why is the administration concerned?

President Biden on Monday announced a ban on unlicensed firearm kits used to manufacture weapons known as ghost guns. The rule marks the latest action by the president and his administration to crack down on the proliferation of untraceable firearms. “These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals,” Biden...
The Hill

Trump’s Oz endorsement in Pennsylvania vexes GOP allies

Frustration is mounting on the GOP’s right flank over former President Trump’s endorsement of Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon who rose to fame as a talk show host, got a jolt over the weekend when his campaign received a surprise endorsement from Trump, who observers previously said might stay out of the race. The imprimatur instantly changed the tenor of the race, providing Oz with the backing of the GOP’s most popular politician and de facto leader.
