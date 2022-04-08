ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

O'Connor Ties School Record, Huskies Complete First Day of Competition in Florida and Rhode Island

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESULTS (MIAMI) | RESULTS (USF) | RESULTS (PROVIDENCE) BOSTON – — Dametrius O'Connor tied the outdoor school record in the men's 200-meter dash with a third place and personal-best time of 20.94 to lead the Northeastern track and field teams on Friday at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational, South Florida Invitational and...

