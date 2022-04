Brace yourselves: One of San Francisco’s most beloved Italian restaurants is being sold to new owners. Tablehopper broke the news earlier this week reporting that the husband-and-wife owners of La Ciccia, the Noe Valley gem known for its seafood-centric menu of Sardinian specialities, will sell the restaurant to a South Bay restaurant group in the coming weeks. According to Tablehopper, Massimiliano Conti and Lorella Degan cite the pandemic as at least part of the reason for the sale, adding that Degan also needs foot surgery (which she’s been putting off) and Conti hopes to go back to Italy to spend time with his mother.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO