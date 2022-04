Greg Driscoll allowed just two singles in the first inning, then struck out the side in the second inning, and didn't look back. The Sophomore striking out 15 Hartford Hawks on Saturday afternoon, a school record, previously held by Binghamton Hall of Famer Zach Groh at 14. His 15 K's were also just one shy of tying the America East Conference record of 16.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO