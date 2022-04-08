ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: Ceelo Green Gets Candid About His Career On Upcoming Episode Of Uncensored On TV One

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnwYM_0f42z2lQ00

Ceelo Green will be on this Sunday’s episode of TV One’s Uncensored getting candid about his career. He discussed his journey from Goodie Mob, to Gnarls Barkley, and his solo career as CeeLo Green. He hopes that fans learn more about him as an artist and his journey. Coming up, the artist plans to come to new heights in his career with music cataloging, marketing, and management.

Hear a bit of CeeLo’s career and get insight into his Uncensored episode.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Waka Flocka Hits Back at People Commenting on Tammy Rivera Split: ‘Y’all So Big on Cheating Instead of Growth’

Waka Flocka Flame is responding to the “miserable” people making accusations over his separation from wife Tammy Rivera. “Y’all so big on cheating instead of growth, these comments from some are miserable please find God and forgiveness,” he wrote in response to a comment on a Hollywood Unlocked post that read, “He wouldn’t stop cheating.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
Person
Rickey Smiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncensored
Bay News 9

Lizzo teases new album, new show at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the largest venues at SXSW wasn’t big enough to accommodate everyone who wanted to see three-time Grammy-award-winning superstar Lizzo. The line outside the Convention Center’s Ballroom D stretched down a long hallway, out the door, down one set of steps and up another, and still there were fans who couldn’t get in to see the 33-year-old singer’s keynote talk Sunday.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Talk Show Getting Canceled After Only One Season

It was undoubtedly a disappointment when Nick Cannon learned that his self-titled daytime talk show was getting the ax after just one season. The host has gone through a lot, both professionally and personally, since the premiere of Nick Cannon in September 2021, and he’s used the platform as a way to connect with his audience and work through some of those life events. He doesn't seem to be taking the loss too hard, however, if his comments on a recent episode were any indication.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, And Musiq Soulchild To Headline Radiant Waves Festival

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new music festival crashing onto shore next January, honoring the legacy of R&B across its spectrum. Announced on Tuesday (March 29), Sixthman—“the global leader in immersive destination festivals”—introduces Radiant Waves, in partnership with Rolling Out. The music festival takes place at sea from Jan. 16–20, 2023 aboard the luxury Norwegian Pearl as it travels from Miami to The Bahamas.More from VIBE.comCoco Jones Returns To Music With "Caliber" As Remixes Conquer R&B This New Music FridayBuddy Mirrors His Life And Times With 'Superghetto' AlbumThe Power Of Brotherhood: Inside New Edition's 'The Culture Tour' Charlie...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Exclusive: Music Icons J Dilla And Smokey Robinson Set Off Burble’s NFT Platform

Click here to read the full article. Beginning today, you will be able to experience some of your favorite music stars in the NFT space like never before. Launching today (April 6th), Burble, the premiere music-driven platform for NFTs, will make the art-influenced lives of producer extraordinaire J-Dilla and Motown legend/singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson, available for your purchase. Ok, so what is an NFT?More from VIBE.comThe Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces NFT CollectionSmokey Robinson Reveals Why He Resents Being Called An African-AmericanSmokey Robinson Considers His Nearly-Fatal COVID Battle "One Of The Most Frightening Fights" The term has been weaved in and out of conversations...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Waka Flocka Talks Split From Wife Tammy Rivera On Tricky Podcast

Last week, Tammy Rivera, singer, reality star and wife of popular Hip-Hop star Waka Flocka, confirmed that the two were separated. Wednesday (Mar 30), Waka Flocka opened up about the separation from his estranged wife after eight years of marriage during his guest appearance on the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast. Stream the full episode below.
CELEBRITIES
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

434
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy